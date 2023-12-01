An Invitation to Support Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

For over half a century, Ottawa Friendship House has been a cornerstone in our community, offering hope and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We take pride in our journey, highlighted by the accomplishments of residents like Cory.

Tony Barrett, Executive Director, reflects, “At Ottawa Friendship House, we are more than a care facility; we are a family. Our residents, like Cory, showcase the extraordinary outcomes of our nurturing environment. Cory’s decade-long employment at Goodwill Industries, his involvement in local football coaching, and his memorable experience as an announcer at a high school football game exemplify the success stories we cherish.” Cory’s achievements symbolize the possibilities when individuals are supported to pursue their passions and dreams.

As Barrett states, “Witnessing our residents thrive, like Cory has, is a testament to the dedication of our staff and the resilience of our community members. It’s about creating opportunities for meaningful engagement and personal growth. However, state funding alone cannot sustain the level of care and support we provide. We depend on the generosity of individuals and businesses to maintain our high standards and offer the best to our residents.”

Your contribution this holiday season will aid in crucial projects, such as updating several restrooms to make them wheelchair accessible and ADA compliant, and helping to ensure our residents continue to receive the highest level of care. Your support ensures that we continue to be a leading organization in providing care and opportunities for residents like Cory.

We deeply appreciate your commitment to Ottawa Friendship House and those we serve. Together, we can continue to positively impact the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. If you’re interested in making a donation to Ottawa Friendship House to help us continue to enrich the lives of these special individuals, please visit https://friendshiphouse.networkforgood.com/projects/209338-christmas-2023 .

Thank you for your kindness and generosity. We wish you a joyful holiday season!

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 613350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org