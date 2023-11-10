Youth Service Bureau Highlights Need for Crisis Foster Care

November is National Runaway Prevention Month (NRPM). This public awareness campaign raises awareness of the experiences of youth who have run away or who are unhoused due to family conflict, and spotlights resources available to help them.

In the Illinois Valley, Youth Service Bureau (YSB) is a key resource. Their Runaway and Homeless Youth Services team provides 24-hour crisis intervention and support (815-433-3953).

In moments of conflict and despair, many youth find themselves without a safe place to call home. Whether they’ve run away or been locked out due to familial strife, these individuals are left in a perilous situation.

One of the main things that a young person experiencing a crisis needs is a temporary safe place to stay while a longer-term solution is found. In 2022, 69 young people were housed for 72 nights in emergency foster care. However, there are only four beds available right now to meet the need throughout the five counties that this program serves.

The need for crisis foster homes is evident. They offer a temporary refuge during a vulnerable time. Crisis foster care provides stability, security, and caring environments to help these youth regain their footing.

It’s a vital safety net, preventing them from falling into homelessness, exploitation, or other dangerous situations. Moreover, it offers a path for healing, family reconciliation, and personal growth.

Ensuring access to crisis foster care is not only a moral imperative, but also a strategic investment in our community’s future. By extending a helping hand to these troubled youth, we empower them to overcome their challenges, rebuild relationships, and ultimately contribute positively to their communities.

To learn more about how you can help, please attend an informational meeting on Tuesday, November 14 at 5:00 p.m. (at YSB), or call Lindsay Rossi at 815-431-3020.

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

