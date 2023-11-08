Epilepsy Awareness Month and its Significance for Adults at Ottawa Friendship House

As November unfolds, it brings with it a heightened awareness of epilepsy, emphasizing its significance in the lives of many. Epilepsy Awareness Month is particularly essential for highlighting how epilepsy impacts adults, especially those who are cared for at Ottawa Friendship House.

Epilepsy, a neurological disorder marked by recurrent seizures, doesn’t discriminate based on age. While often associated with children, many adults live with epilepsy, facing unique challenges in their daily lives. These challenges, from maintaining a job to ensuring personal safety during a seizure, are magnified for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

At Ottawa Friendship House, our mission has always been to improve the quality of life for adults with such disabilities. Recognizing epilepsy’s prevalence and impact, we ensure that our programs, from the Developmental Training Center to our residential homes, are tailored to provide an environment where adults with epilepsy feel safe, supported, and empowered.

Training our staff about seizure first-aid, recognizing triggers, and understanding the nuances of epilepsy is a priority. This ensures that every individual under our care receives not just immediate assistance during a seizure, but also ongoing support to manage their condition.

However, Epilepsy Awareness Month isn’t just about understanding the medical aspects. It’s about debunking myths, breaking down stigmas, and fostering a community where individuals with epilepsy are treated with respect and dignity. At Ottawa Friendship House, we celebrate every individual’s strengths while understanding their challenges.

This November, as we don the purple ribbon in solidarity with the epilepsy community, we invite everyone to join us in raising awareness, educating ourselves and others, and creating an inclusive environment for all. Every individual, regardless of their challenges, brings unique value, perspective, and strength to our community. In embracing them, we create a fuller, richer understanding of humanity.

If you’re interested in making a donation to Ottawa Friendship House to help them continue to enrich the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, please visit friendshiphouseillinois.org .

