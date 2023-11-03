Funerals for Veterans

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day on November 11, 1919, at the end of World War I. The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all the men and women of our military for their sacrifice, patriotism, and love of country. The federal holiday is observed annually each November 11, regardless of which day of the week it falls on. This national day of remembrance honors all the men and women, living or deceased, who have served our country honorably during times of war and times of peace.

When a veteran passes away, there are options for burial and survivor benefits that the veteran’s family members can consider.

Veterans and military retirees are able to have a veteran’s burial or other military funeral honors. Many of these benefits include transportation, funeral, and burial costs, as well as other assistance from the Veterans Administration.



Burial in a national cemetery is also an option for qualifying veterans and their families, but many cemeteries also provide special ceremonies or gestures to honor our men and women who wore the uniform.



At Oakwood Memorial Park, we are proud to honor all veterans on our Bronze Honor Roll, where every veteran has their own listing indicated by the year they passed.



Additionally, if we receive a donation in a veteran’s name, we will place a special bronze star on the plate beside their name. Our Bronze Honor Roll at Oakwood Memorial Park is one of our unique ways of thanking our veterans and their families for their selfless service, dedication, and sacrifice.

Veterans are very special, and they deserve our unwavering honor and support.

