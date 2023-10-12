Selling Your Home and Maximizing Your Profit

It’s time to sell your current home. Now what? Preparing for the sale requires two plans of action.

Price the home and create a marketing plan for the property. You might have an amount in mind that you need to receive, but the market will set the price range for what you can get for your home.

Present the property in a way that allows you to sell for the best price. Doing nothing to help the home sell will bring a lower sales price.

Pricing a home for the market is both a science and an art. The science involves researching what comparable properties are selling for, along with the trend in the overall market (including what the neighborhood market is tracking). For example, overall prices may be dropping month-over-month, but your specific neighborhood may be highly desirable, so the prices are holding up or even rising.

The art comes into play when you decide how to price your home compared to others in your neighborhood. Being in the “clear value” position relative to your competition is a great place to start. To be successful, you need to understand the appropriate price range for your home; letting someone “just make an offer” isn’t the best strategy. The vast majority of homes sell for 5% (or less) of the asking price.

The number one thing you can do to sell your home at a premium price is to clean it and spruce it up. The home should be as close to spotless as possible. Sprucing up also involves purging; the rule-of-thumb is that if it’s not going with you, sell or donate it before you put your house on the market. This is especially true with closets and other storage – make it look like you’ve lived there for years and still haven’t filled all the storage the house offers.

Spruce up outdoors as well, especially around the entrance to the home. Adding a new welcome mat and flower pots filled with colorful blooms are inexpensive ways to update the front entrance and help make a great first impression.

As is always the case, enlisting the help of a real estate sales professional is a terrific investment. You will start with an appropriate asking price and receive assistance with negotiating the deal and managing the escrow process, all of which can reduce your profit if not done correctly.