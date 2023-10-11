Adults with Down Syndrome Benefit from Training, Residential Programs

Every person brings a distinct light into the world. Those with Down Syndrome, with their individual talents and personalities, magnify this light, illuminating the many ways life can be enriched and celebrated.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, a great time to spread awareness about the rewards of acceptance and inclusion, and about the incredible abilities of people with Down Syndrome.

Men and women with Down Syndrome are resilient, often undergoing numerous therapies and educational interventions. Watching them confront these challenges with an unwavering spirit can inspire a deep appreciation for determination.

They also offer a lesson in pure, unfiltered joy. Adults with Down Syndrome have an innate ability to find happiness in the smallest moments. Their celebrations of life’s triumphs offer a refreshing perspective, reminding us of the simple pleasures we tend to overlook.

While some individuals with Down Syndrome might face speech challenges, they become masters of non-verbal communication. In their world, words aren’t always necessary. This skill helps us to become better listeners and observers, enhancing our relationships not just with them, but with everyone around us.

They teach us about unconditional love and acceptance, and have a knack for looking beyond the superficial and connecting on a genuine human level.

Ottawa Friendship House in Ottawa has been offering developmental training, employment, and residential programs for adults with Down Syndrome and other developmental or intellectual disabilities for nearly 60 years. Their goal is to promote growth, achievement, independence, and success through assistance, training, and support. This specialized assistance, especially for adults with Down Syndrome, makes a huge difference in their lives, helping them to find employment and, for some, to be able to live independently.

For more information about Ottawa Friendship House or Down Syndrome, please contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 613350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org