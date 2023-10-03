At the time of a loved one’s death, handling the arrangements and details can be daunting.

With many details to cover, it’s difficult to stay on top of everything. When it comes to our own death, these duties will fall upon our loved ones who remain. But there’s good news. With pre-need funeral planning, all the details are addressed ahead of time.

Documentation and important records will vary depending on the personal, financial, and legal considerations of the individual, but here are some important end-of-life documents that you should have prepared in advance.

Personal Contacts

Make a list of close contacts who need to be notified right away at the time of death. This should include your employer if you’re still working. Designate this task to a trusted family member or close friend.

A Legal Will

This document is critically important to prepare because it will determine how your assets are to be divided. You’ll also want to include a legal power of attorney to help make decisions for large-scale details, including your house, vehicles, and other personal property that are part of your estate.

Financial and Personal Records

Put together a folder of information that includes your recent financial records, bank information, investments, and information about any other businesses that manage your income or other finances. Make sure to place any medical information, insurances, and your wishes for final disposition in this folder as well. That way, all information covering yourself and your estate is accounted for and easily accessible. Make sure at least one close family member or trusted friend knows where everything is located.

Preparing these documents in advance will reduce the burden on your family and friends and save them additional stress when handling your final arrangements.

For more information about pre-need planning, visit oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350

