Five Tips to Prepare Your HVAC System For Fall

With the autumn season upon us, now is the time to make sure your HVAC system is ready to take on those chilly fall evenings. Here are some tips from the pros at Kettman Heating and Plumbing to get you started:

1. Check/replace air filters

Dirty air filters can prevent your furnace from heating your home adequately and efficiently. Change the filter according to the furnace manufacturer’s instructions to help keep your HVAC system working properly. Most filters should be replaced every 3-6 months.

2. Check/replace thermostat batteries

Batteries are important for the thermostat because they help retain the settings in the event of a power outage. Depending on the time of year, if the batteries die and you’re traveling, your house could be very hot or very cold when you return. As a general rule, thermostat batteries should be changed at least once a year.

3. Check/replace humidifier pads

Whole-house humidifiers improve indoor air quality and help maintain comfortable humidity levels in all the rooms of your home. Failure to change humidifier pads can lead to reduced HVAC system efficiency. Most manufacturers recommend changing the pads at least once a year.

4. Test your alarms and detectors

Both smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are essential to keeping you safe. The U.S. Fire Administration recommends replacing smoke detectors every 10 years from the manufacture date, and testing the alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button. Typically, you should replace your carbon monoxide detectors every five to seven years, depending on the manufacturer.

5. Schedule an annual maintenance visit

Ensure your HVAC system is operating properly and efficiently this fall by scheduling a maintenance check-up with Kettman Heating and Plumbing. They service all makes and models of HVAC systems.

For more information, please contact:

Kettman Heating and Plumbing : 107 E. Harrison St. : Granville, IL 61326 : (815) 339-6124 : https://www.kettmanheating.com/