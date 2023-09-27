September is National Recovery Month: Empowering Every Individual, Family, and Community

Since its establishment in September 1989, National Recovery Month has played a pivotal role in advocating for innovative treatment and recovery practices. It celebrates the resilient recovery community across the nation and acknowledges the unwavering dedication of service providers and communities in fostering recovery in all its facets. During this special month, communities, organizations, and individuals come together to promote the message that recovery is possible and that support and understanding are essential.

Beyond being a yearly observance, National Recovery Month presents a remarkable opportunity for collective action. The National Council for Mental Well-Being offers several avenues for you to contribute to recovery efforts and assist those in need:

Advocate for Change: Visit the Advocacy webpage at link to engage in meaningful actions and stay informed about relevant legislation.



Spread Awareness: Share captivating National Recovery Month graphics, which can be found here , on your social media platforms. Your posts can serve as a source of inspiration and education for your followers.



Attend Informative Webinars: Mark your calendar for an upcoming webinar on September 26, running from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. This event will provide valuable insights into recovery strategies. You can find more details here .



By fostering a more compassionate and informed society, we can help individuals overcome the challenges they face and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

If you seek in-person assistance closer to your home, consider scheduling a consultation with Maitri Path to Wellness. Located in La Salle, Maitri offers a range of services, including therapy, individual and group addiction counseling, and Accelerated Resolution Therapy. These services are designed to support individuals on their journey toward sustained recovery from the powerful grip of addiction.

For more information, please contact:

Maitri Path To Wellness 111 Bucklin Street, Ste. 1 La Salle, IL 61301 (815) 780-0690 maitripathtowellness.com

