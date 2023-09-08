Cemetery Etiquette: Tips for a Respectful Visit

Cemeteries are special places. They are more than just where our loved ones are buried, they are a unique location for remembrance, and a way to stay connected with those we’ve lost. When visiting a cemetery, there are some basic rules and guidelines to be aware of that will help you enjoy a peaceful, respectful visit. Here are some tips to know.

Understand the hours.

Many cemeteries are open to the public from dawn to dusk. Staying in the cemetery after dark may be considered trespassing.

Go slow!

When driving on roads inside the cemetery, go slow. Stay off the grass and follow the road signs. Watch out for other visitors and vehicles and respect each other’s space.

Be respectful of the graves.

When walking near and visiting graves, do not touch the headstones or monuments, and never remove anything that people have left behind, such as flowers or other objects. If you leave an item, make sure it’s not made of glass or ceramic and that it’s not in the way where the grounds crew works. It is considered respectful to walk between the headstones and not directly over the graves.

Speak quietly.

Cemeteries are a quiet space, so be mindful of your voice and cell phone. Please speak quietly and be respectful of other visitors. Keep your distance and stay out of the way if there are any services taking place while you’re visiting.

Keep your visit time to a minimum.

While you can stay as long as you need, try to keep your visit brief. Most people don’t visit a cemetery to socialize or engage with others. Visit your loved one’s grave, but try not to linger too long. Allow others the time they need as well. You can always come back again any time you like.

For more information or questions about visitation, please contact:

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-0313

oakwoodmemorialpark.net

Oakwood Memorial Park logo