Concert for a Cause: Groove for Good!

Get ready to “Twist and Shout” this month, as Ottawa Friendship House presents “Concert for a Cause,” featuring American English, the renowned spectacular Beatles Tribute Band! Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Covel Creek bluff, the event promises an evening of memorable tunes, tantalizing eats, and a community coming together in harmony.

When & Where?

Join us on Friday, September 22nd, as the gates swing open at 5:30 p.m. Located at 1718 N. 2525th Rd. in Ottawa, the spacious lawn seating ensures everyone gets a splendid view. Attendees, don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and settle in for a night of musical nostalgia. Click https://www.facebook.com/americanenglishtribute for more information about American English.

Why “Concert for a Cause?”

At the heart of this event is Ottawa Friendship House, an organization that has been working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their mission shines bright: to ensure every individual has the opportunity to reach their fullest potential.

Tantalize Your Tastebuds!

From Tony’s Tacos JP to the delightful bites of Maria’s Pizza Peru and Labra Eggrolls Company, there’s something for every palate. And for those with a penchant for hops and grapes, the Tangled Roots Beer Tent and August Hill Winery stand ready. Craving something sweet? Our Developmental Training staff has got you covered with a mouth-watering Bake Sale.

Tickets & More

Adult tickets are priced at $30, while children can join in the fun for just $20. Secure your spot today by purchasing tickets at this link . And remember, a portion of the proceeds goes directly to Ottawa Friendship House, making every note played a note for change.

So mark your calendar, and let’s come together for a night of melody, mission, and making a difference!

For more information, please contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 613350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org