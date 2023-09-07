Three Signs Your A/C Could Use a Tune-Up

Are you worried your air conditioner might be on the fritz? Here are three signs that your unit could benefit from a professional tune-up:

1. Lights flickering or dimming

This can be caused by your A/C drawing too many amps or having a hard time starting up. Other potential causes could be attributable to the unit being low on refrigerant or extremely dirty. Schedule an inspection with an experienced A/C repair technician from Kettman Heating and Plumbing, who can identify the problem, resolve it, and have your home feeling comfortable once again.

2. Weak airflow

Is the air coming out of your A/C unit blowing as powerfully as it used to? A number of causes could be to blame for the restricted airflow, including a dirty air filter, broken motor, or leaking ducts. And when the airflow is restricted, the unit has to work harder to cool your indoor spaces, which can mean a dramatic increase in your energy bills. But don’t lose your cool. Instead, schedule a tune-up to address the issue, improve the unit’s energy efficiency, and reduce your energy costs.

3. Warm air is coming out

The last thing you want when the temperatures are soaring outside is an air conditioner that’s blowing hot air inside. This could be due to a dirty or clogged air filter, a thermostat setting error, or a unit that is low on refrigerant. Unfortunately, it can also mean your air conditioner has reached the end of its life and it’s time for an upgrade or replacement. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the majority of A/C units have a lifespan of about 20 years.

If a broken air conditioner has you feeling hot and bothered this summer, contact Kettman Heating and Plumbing. A professional technician can service your current air conditioner or help you choose a new one.

