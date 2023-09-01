What to Know about Hormones and Weight Gain

Hormones direct all functions of our body. They tell it what to do, when to do it, and for how long. When our hormones are not balanced, it can negatively impact mood, bones, sleep, and weight, which can lead to other health problems. It is important to eat healthy meals, exercise, and manage stress to balance hormones. Listed below are some of these hormones, and how they affect weight gain.

Cortisol is a stress hormone that is released in reaction to chronic or prolonged stress. Cortisol can increase appetite and increase fat storage, especially in the abdomen. Additionally, it can increase cravings for sugary foods and increase blood glucose levels. Controlling stress and exercising regularly are the best bet for controlling cortisol levels.

Ghrelin is known as the hunger hormone, as it signals our brain cells to increase our appetite. This hormone also increases the appeal of high-calorie foods. Ghrelin naturally declines after we eat, so eating regular meals and snacks can help to keep ghrelin levels in check.

Leptin is a hormone secreted from fat cells to aid in satiety, making it easier to resist high-calorie foods. Insulin resistance, a condition among many people who are overweight or obese, can block this hormone’s signal. Adopting a healthy diet and exercise plan helps fat cells trigger the hormone adiponectin, which teams up with leptin to help reverse insulin resistance.

Thyroxine, produced in the thyroid, regulates metabolism. When there are inadequate levels of thyroxine, metabolism slows down. Getting your thyroid level checked, and developing a treatment plan with your physician if it is low, can help balance thyroid levels and better control metabolism.

You can support hormone balance by eating regular nutritious meals, managing stress, and taking time for physical activity. While managing stress and exercise is up to you, let Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating take care of your delicious, nutritious, portion-controlled meals!

