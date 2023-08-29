Understanding Statute of Limitations in Personal Injury Cases in Illinois

If you or someone you know has been injured in an accident because someone else was negligent, you may be entitled to monetary compensation for your injuries. However, you won’t have an unlimited amount of time to file a lawsuit, because every state has its own time frame, referred to as the statute of limitations. Once this period has passed, it is no longer possible to file a claim related to the alleged incident.

In Illinois, the statute of limitations for personal injury cases is two years from the date of the incident. The two-year deadline applies to personal injury cases involving motor vehicle accidents, product liability cases, wrongful death, premises liability matters, construction accidents, nursing home abuse and neglect, workplace accidents, pedestrian accidents, and bicycle accidents.

The Illinois law provides that the statute of limitations can be paused in certain instances:

The victim is a child at the time of their accident

The plaintiff suffers from a disability that prevents them from bringing a claim

The injuries weren’t identifiable right away

The defendant has filed for bankruptcy

A government (or unknown) entity caused an injury

Filing a lawsuit does not necessarily mean that you will receive compensation for your injuries. However, if you feel you may have such a claim, you should consult with an experienced attorney at your earliest opportunity.

Experienced personal injury attorneys can help you understand the statute of limitations in Illinois and advise you of your legal options. They can also help you determine whether you have a valid claim and assist in filing the appropriate paperwork in time. Seeking advice is an essential step towards seeking justice and compensation for the injuries that you or a loved one have suffered due to another's alleged wrongful conduct.

To learn more about the statute of limitations in Illinois and how an attorney can assist with your case, please consult with a qualified personal injury lawyer.

