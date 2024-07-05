Pistol Shrimp edge Thrillbillies for 20th win of season

Makana Olaso throws the ball during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 7-5 victory over the Thrillville Thrillbillies on Thursday, July 4, 2024 in Marion, Ill. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie )

Ryan Niedzwiedz hit a two-run single to right field in the top of the eighth inning Thursday to help the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a 7-5 victory over the Thrillville Thrillbillies in Marion, Ill.

The Shrimp (20-10, 3-1 second half) built a 4-0 lead with two runs in each the first and second innings.

Will Ashley ripped a two-run triple to right field in the first.

In the second, Chris Esquivel drove in a run with a single and Lucas Smith brought home a run on a fielder’s choice.

Thrillville trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth before the Shrimp added a run on a sacrifice fly by Jack Johnston in the sixth.

The Thrillbillies tied the game with a pair of runs in the seventh.

Pambos Nicoloudes, Makana Olaso, Chance Resetich and Esquivel each finished with two hits.

Nicoloudes, Olaso and Esquivel each scored a run, while Esquivel also had an RBI.

Jeffrey Behrends earned the win in relief as he gave up two earned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Daniel Castro picked up the save with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with one strikeout and no walks.

Tate Foxson was the starting pitcher and got a no decision with three scoreless innings, giving up two hits while striking out three and walking two.

Payton Knoll pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit with no strikeouts and two walks.