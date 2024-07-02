Pistol Shrimp open second half with walk-off win over Thrillbillies

Pambos Nicoloudes hit an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday to give the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp a 4-3, walk-off victory over the Thrillville Thrillbillies in the second half opener at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.
After the Thrillbillies tied the game at 3 with a run in the top of the ninth, Ryan Niedzwiedz led off the bottom half with a walk. Following a strikeout, Tyler Dorsch walked to put runners on first and second, setting up Nicoloudes’ heroics.
Thrillville took a 2-0 lead after Cameron Hill hit a solo home run in the second and an RBI single in the third.
The Shrimp scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to take a 3-2 lead. Will Ashley brought in a run with a fielder’s choice in the fourth, Niedzwiedz had a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Dorsch hit an RBI double in the seventh.
Dorsch and Kyle Gibson finished with two hits each. Dorsch was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, while Gibson went 2 for 5 and scored a run.
David Andolina earned the win in relief. He threw two innings, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out three batters and walking none.
Kyle Rossy got a no-decision, giving up one earned run on one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in two innings.
Finn O’Meara threw 1 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.
In his debut with the Shrimp (18-9, 1-0 second half), Zach Kempe pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out four and walking one.