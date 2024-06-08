Jake Ferguson hits walk-off single to lift Pistol Shrimp over Clinton in 10 innings

Jake Ferguson hit a single into center field to score Chris Esquivel in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp a 11-10 walk-off victory over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp (7-3) have won four games in a row.

The LumberKings jumped ahead early with four runs in the top of the first inning.

The Shrimp exploded for seven runs in the second inning with the big blow coming on a three-run double by Makana Olaso.

Brandon Mahler and Lucas Smith hit RBI singles in the inning, while Esquivel stole third and scored on an error by the catcher and Ryan Niedzwiedz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in a run.

Clinton went ahead 10-7 with one run in the fourth and five more in the fifth.

Illinois Valley rallied with a solo home run by Smith in the sixth and a pair of runs in the seventh when Niedzwiedz scored on an error and Pambos Nicoloudes scored on a passed ball.

Mahler went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI, Smith was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and Nicoloudes went 2 for 5 with a triple and a run.

Ottawa native Jared Herzog earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief, allowing no hits while striking out six batters and walking one.