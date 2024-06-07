Pistol Shrimp beat Burlington Bees for third win in a row

Anthony Solis allowed two unearned runs on four hits while striking out six batters and walking one in six innings to help the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a 6-3 victory over the Burlington Bees on Thursday in Burlington, Iowa.

It was the Shrimp’s third win in a row.

The Shrimp struck for an unearned run in the top of the first inning and tacked on two more in the third when Ryan Niedzwiedz hit an RBI double and later scored on an error to make it 3-1.

The Bees pulled within 3-1 in the bottom of the third.

Joseph Stagowski broke the game open in the fifth when he belted a three-run home run to extend the Shrimp’s lead to 6-2.

Pambos Nicoloudes went 3 for 5 with a run for Illinois Valley (6-3), while Kyle Gibson, Tyler Dorsch, Stagowski and Finley Buckner had two hits each.

Kyler Miritello pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief, giving up one unearned run on no hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Jackson Peeler earned the save with 1 2/3 perfect innings as he struck out all five batters he faced.