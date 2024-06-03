Pistol Shrimp lose to Burlington Bees in extra innings

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp dropped their third game in a row with an 11-9, 10-inning loss to the Burlington Bees in Burlington, Iowa on Sunday.

The Shrimp scored on the top of the 10th when Finley Buckner singled to plate Kyle Gibson, who walked to start the game.

But the Bees countered with three runs in the bottom half.

Landon Akers brought in a run with a groundout to shortstop.

Merrick Mathews then belted a walk-off two-run home run to give Burlington the win.

Illinois Valley started strong with two runs in the first inning.

Gibson stole home and Tyler Dorsch scored on an RBI single by Makana Olaso.

Olaso smacked a solo homer in the third to extend the Shrimp’s lead to 3-0.

The Shrimp tacked on two more in the sixth when Lucas Smith scored on a wild pitch and Dorsch hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

However, the Bees exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-5 lead.

Illinois Valley took the lead right back with a three runs in the seventh.

Jake Ferguson and Will Ashley both scored on an error and Smith delivered an RBI single to score Chris Esquivel.

The Bees scored one run in the eighth to tie it.

Smith went 4 for 4 with a run and an RBI, while Buckner and Olaso were each 2 for 5. Buckner drove in a run and Olaso finished with two RBIs and a run.

Gibson scored three runs.

Anthony Solis took the loss on the mound as he allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits with one strikeout and no walks in ⅔ an inning.

Jared Herzog threw a scoreless first inning, allowing one hit while striking out three.

Kyle Rossy tossed two scoreless, hitless innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

Henry Rouch gave up no runs and no hits with no strikeouts and three walks in 1⅔ innings.

The Pistol Shrimp (3-3) return to action Tuesday against the Normal CornBelters in Peru.