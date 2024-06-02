Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lose back-to-back games to LumberKings

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp suffered their first two losses of the season over the weekend, losing 12-10 to the Clinton LumberKings on Friday and 5-2 to the LumberKings on Saturday.

LumberKings 12, Pistol Shrimp 10: Clinton scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-3 lead.

The Shrimp countered with five in the bottom of the sixth, but the LumberKings scored three more in the seventh and held off the Shrimp for the win.

Illinois Valley started strong with three runs in the first on an RBI single by Tyler Dorsch and a two-run double by Makana Olaso.

During Clinton’s seven-run sixth, two runs came in on walks, two on hit batsmen, one on an error and two on a single.

In the Shrimp’s five-run sixth, Kyle Gibson hit an RBI single, Dorsch ripped a two-run double and Olaso delivered a two-run single.

Dorsch finished 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs, while Olaso was 3 for 5 with five RBIs.

Gibson and Luke Smock each had three hits with Gibson recording two runs and an RBI and Smock scoring a run.

David Andolina started on the mound and got a no decision, allowing two earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Johnny Riva took the loss in relief, giving up five earned runs on no hits with four walks, two hit batters and one strikeout in 1/3 inning.

LumberKings 5, Pistol Shrimp 2: Illinois Valley struck first with a run in the top of the sixth, but Clinton responded with three in its half of the sixth and led the rest of the way.

The LumberKings tacked on two runs in the eighth.

Dorsch and Lucas Smith each had a hit and an RBI for the Shrimp (3-2), while Chris Esquivel and Joseph Stagowski each had a hit and scored a run.

Grant Holderfield took the loss on the mound as he gave up three earned runs on four hits while striking out six and walking one in six innings.