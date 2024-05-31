Pistol Shrimp win home opener, move to 3-0 for best start in team history

Pistol Shrimp's Will Ashley makes his way to third base against the CornBelters during the home opener in Schweickert Stadium on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at Veterans Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

PERU - After starting slow last summer and eventually missing the playoffs, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp manager John Jakiemiec put an emphasis on getting out of the gate better for the 2024 season.

So far, so good.

The Pistol Shrimp overcame multiple deficits Thursday to beat the Normal CornBelters 9-5 in their home opener at Schweickert Stadium to improve to 3-0, which is the best start in team history.

“What I’ve learned in the first three games is this group doesn’t quit,” Jakiemiec said after his team’s second comeback win in as many days. “They keep playing.”

Through three games, the Shrimp have followed the formula Jakiemiec expected entering the year of relying on the offense early as the pitching settles in.

“I said preseason if our pitching held up, I think we will be pretty good and I was less concerned about the offense,” he said. “At least through the first three games, that’s kind of been the story. We’re putting up at least seven runs per game, so the offense is so far, so good. The pitching, despite the number of walks we’ve had, we’ve actually had some individual performances that have been pretty solid.

“So overall, I would say I’m generally pleased with how we’ve been pitching. Can we do better? Of course, but I’m looking forward to it because we have guys on the team who really want to get better and they’re putting in the work.”

Tate Foxson turned in a solid performance on the mound Thursday to help the Shrimp rally.

With the Shrimp down 4-3 with two outs in the top of the fifth, Foxson came on with runners at first and third.

Normal’s Tyler Castro stole second base and the throw went into the outfield, allowing Christopher Suchoski to score from third.

Foxson then issued a walk before striking out the next batter to end the inning.

From there, Foxson shut down the Normal lineup.

He retired the CornBelters in order in the sixth and seventh innings and pitched around a walk in the eighth.

Foxson finished off the win with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

He pitched 4⅓ scoreless innings and did not allow a hit while striking out five batters and walking two.

“He was fantastic for us,” Jakiemiec said. “He was relying on his fastball predominantly, but he clicked in and found a nice zone and really gave us some innings when we needed some innings.”

With Foxson preventing Normal from scoring again, the Shrimp had time to get their offense going.

The Shrimp pulled within a run on an RBI groundout by Tyler Dorsch in the fifth and took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the seventh.

Nick Weaver scored on a passed ball and Makana Olaso delivered an RBI groundout for the go-ahead run.

“We just settled in,” Dorsch said about the offense. “We have a lot of new guys, so they’re getting comfortable.”

Illinois Valley added three insurance runs in the eighth.

After a strikeout, Kyle Gibson’s fly ball was mishandled in left field, allowing him to reach second base. Weaver then walked and stole second base.

Gibson scored on a passed ball and Dorsch drove home Weaver with a single to center field.

Dorsch stole second base then swiped third and scored when the throw went into left field to extend the lead to 9-5.

The Shrimp stole eight bases in the game, took nine walks and capitalized on five passed balls and two wild pitches.

“We just kept them off balance and kept putting the pressure on them,” Dorsch said. “Eventually, we just ended up winning and it was awesome. It was a great game.

“I thought we played great. It was a great team effort. I’m super excited for the year. We’ve got a great team.”

Gibson, Dorsch and Joseph Stagowski finished with two hits each for the Shrimp.

Gibson scored three runs, Dorsch had three RBIs and two runs and Stagowski scored a run.