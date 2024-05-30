Pistol Shrimp score three in ninth to rally past CornBelters

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday to rally for a 10-9 victory over the Normal CornBelters in Normal.

In the ninth, Will Ashley and Lucas Smith hit RBI singles, while Luke Smock, who walked, scored the go-ahead run on an error.

The Shrimp started strong with three runs in the top of the first, but the CornBellters responded with a six-run bottom half.

Illinois Valley tied it with three more runs in the top of the second.

Normal took an 8-6 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and the Shrimp responded with one in the sixth.

The CornBelters added a run in the seventh but it wasn’t enough to hold off Illinois Valley’s comeback.

Kyle Gibson and Brandon Mahler each went 3 for 5 for the Shrimp (2-0). Gibson scored two runs while Mahler had an RBI.

Finley Buckner was 1 for 5 with three RBIs - on a groundout in the first and a two-run single in the second - and Jake Ferguson went 2 for 6 with two RBIs and a run.

Jackson Peeler earned the win in relief as he threw two scoreless innings, allowing no hits while striking out four batters and walking one.

Marquette graduate Taylor Waldron contributed three scoreless innings of relief, giving up two hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

The Shrimp face the CornBelters (0-2) again Thursday in Illinois Valley’s home opener.