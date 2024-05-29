2024 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp roster at a glance

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp players stand for the National Anthem on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Schweickert Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2023 in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s home opener is Thursday against the Normal CornBelters. Here’s a look at every player on the team’s opening day roster.

RETURNERS

David Andolina

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Oak Park

College: Lehigh

2024 college stats: 11 appearances, 1-0, 7.71 ERA, 15 K, 16.1 IP

2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 14 games, 11 starts, 2-1, 4.69 ERA, 61 Ks, 55.2 IP

Worth noting: Had five scoreless outings for Lehigh this spring. In high school at Oak Park-River Forest, he played three years of varsity ice hockey, breaking the school record with 122 points (81 goals, 41 assists) as a senior.

Joseph Stagowski

Position: Outfielder

Hometown: Schaumburg

College: Rockford

2024 college stats: 40 starts, .336 ba, 9 HR, 1 3B, 9 2B, 40 R, 32 RBI

2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 16 games, .333 ba, 6 2B, 1 HR, 13 RBI, 9 R

Worth noting: Stagowski was team MVP, NACC Player of the Week, and All-NACC honorable mention this spring for the Regents. He hit two home runs against Concordia-Chicago.

Finn O’Meara

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Clarendon Hills

College: DePauw

2024 college stats: 7 games, 5 IP, 25.20 ERA, 8 K

2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 5 games, 3 GS, 2-1, 10.00 ERA, 13 K, 9 IP

Worth noting: Helped Nazareth to baseball state titles in 2022 and 2023 and the football team to a state title in 2022.

Chance Resetich

Position: Infielder

Hometown: Spring Valley

College: Southeast Missouri State

2024 college stats: 24 starts, .242 ba., 5 2B, 1 HR, 16 R, 8 RBI

2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 22 G, .286 ba, 5 2B, 3 HR, 18 R, 9 RBI

Worth noting: Went 1 for 2 and scored two runs to help the Redhawks beat Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title game. Resetich and SEMO will face Arkansas in their NCAA Regional opener.

Jared Herzog

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Ottawa

College: Rockford

2024 college stats: 40 starts, .282 ba, 13 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 32 R, 23 RBI

2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 4 app., 1 GS, 1-2, 2.25 ERA, 14 K, 12 IP

Worth noting: Herzog was All-Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference Second Team and D3baseball.com First-Team All-Region this spring. Normally a pitcher, he played in the infield this season due to injury.

Jake Ferguson

Position: Infielder

Hometown: Mill Valley, Calif.

College: Eastern Illinois

2024 college stats: None

2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 39 G, .263 ba, 5 2B, 22 R, 16 RBI

Worth noting: Transferred to EIU from the College of Marin.

Daniel Strohm

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Geneva

College: Regis

2024 college stats: 9 games, 17.36 ERA, 4 K, 4.2 IP

2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 13 games, 7 GS, 1-3, 1 save, 8.21 ERA, 40 K, 34 IP

Worth noting: Pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts against the Colorado School of Mines on April 13.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's Tyler Dorsch slides safely into home plate to score a run against the Normal Cornbelters during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp baseball game at Schweickert Stadium on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Tyler Dorsch

Position: Outfielder

Hometown: Phoenix

College: Concordia-Chicago

2024 college stats: 39 starts, .361 ba., 9 HR, 1 3B, 8 2B, 51 R, 36 RBI

2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 44 G, .262 ba, 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 24 R, 17 RBI

Worth noting: Earned First-Team All NACC. He was the team’s lone starter to have a perfect season in the field, making 64 putouts playing primarily right field.

Evan Clark

Position: Pitcher

College: Illinois

2024 college stats: 9 games, 1.23 ERA, 11 K, 7.1 IP

2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 6 games, 4 GS, 3.95 ERA, 1-0, 20 K, 13.2 IP

Worth noting: Appeared in seven games for the Big Ten champion Fighting Illini after transferring from USC. Appeared in two games in each of his two seasons at USC. Played three years in high school at Fenwick before transferring to IMG Academy.

NEWCOMERS

Anthony Solis

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Beach Park

College: Eastern Illinois

2024 college stats: 16 games, 0-1, 9.12 ERA, 28 K, 24.2 IP

Worth noting: Pitched a season-high four innings and struck out a season-high seven against Northwestern on May 7.

Joseph Martin

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Newark

College: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

2024 college stats: 17 games, 2-0, 3.75 ERA, 28 K, 24 IP

Worth noting: Martin was named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Freshman team. He had a 2.38 ERA in seven conference appearances.

Ryan Niedzwiedz

Position: Infielder

Hometown: North Aurora

College: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

2024 college stats: 56 starts, .296 ba., 11 HR, 2 3B, 10 2B, 51 RBI, 45 R

Worth noting: Niedzwiedz is one of two SIUE players to start every game this season. He led the team in home runs and RBIs. He earned a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference All-Freshman team.

Jeffrey Behrends

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Oswego

College: Northern Colorado

2024 college stats: 9 games, 18.00 ERA, 2 K, 3 IP

Worth noting: Transferred to Northern Colorado from Northeastern Junior College.

Lucas Smith

Position: Outfielder

Hometown: Hinsdale

College: Illinois-Chicago

2024 college stats: 2 GP, 6 AB

Worth noting: In high school, he helped Nazareth to back-to-back Class 3A state titles.

Grant Holderfield

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Oak Park

College: Indiana

2024 college stats: 9 games, 1-1, 13.50 ERA, 14 K, 10.2 IP

Worth noting: Holderfield missed the 2023 season with the Hoosiers due to injury. His brother, Griffin, plays at Creighton.

Kolton Floor

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Peru, Indiana

College: Kankakee Community

2024 college stats: 17 games, 11.42 ERA, 13 K, 17.1 IP

Worth noting: Floor was named the Indiana MaxPreps Player of the Year in 2023.

Peyton Burgh

Position: Outfielder

Hometown: Arlington Heights

College: North Central

2024 college stats: 18 GP, 15 GS, .213 ba., 2B, 9 R.

Worth noting: Transferred to North Central from Pima College.

Brandon Mahler

Position: Catcher

Hometown: Vernon Hills

College: Concordia-Chicago

2024 college stats: 34 starts, .314 ba., 6 HR, 2 3B, 9 2B, 27 R, 34 RBI

Worth noting: His brother, Jake, also plays for Concordia. Mahler was named Second-Team All-NACC.

Johnny Riva

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Peru

College: IVCC

2024 college stats: 7 games., 29.25 ERA, 8 K, 4 IP

Worth noting: Played basketball at North Central College before transferring to IVCC and switching to baseball.

Taylor Waldron

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Ottawa

College: John A. Logan

2024 college stats: 11 games, 6 GS, 2-1, 3.95 ERA, 38 K, 27.1 IP

Worth noting: Waldron was two-time Ottawa Times Baseball Player of the Year. His father, Brad, was drafted by the Montreal Expos.

Payton Knoll

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Ottawa

College: Kankakee Community

2024 college stats: 3 games, 18.00 ERA, 5 K, 2 IP

Worth noting: Knoll was a two-time Ottawa Times All-Area first-team selection.

Henry Rouch

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Evanston

College: Lafayette

Worth noting: Graduated from Evanston High School this spring. He helped the Wildkits win the Class 4A Evanston Regional.

Kyle Rossy

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Glen Ellyn

College: Central Florida

2024 college stats: None

Worth noting: Played for the Ocean State Waves in the New England Collegiate Baseball League last summer. He pitched in 10 games with eight starts, going 1`02 with a 7.66 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.

Luke Smock

Position: Infielder

Hometown: Monticello, Indiana

College: Wisconsin-Milwaukee

2024 college stats: 10 GP, 2 GS, .118 ba., R

Worth noting: Smock earned two awards at Milwaukee’s Golden Panthers Awards. He earned the Faculty Athletic Representative Award for baseball and the Smartest Panther Award for baseball.

Nick Weaver

Position: Catcher

Hometown: Streamwood

College: Elgin Community

2024 college stats: 50 G, .427 ba., 17 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 51 RBI, 59 R,

Worth noting: Weaver was named All-Region 4 first team. He led the region in runners caught stealing (27) and runners caught stealing percentage (.391). He was named All-Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference second team.

Kyler Miritello

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

College: Hawaii

2024 college stats: None

Worth noting: Miritello was ranked as the No. 2 player in South Dakota in 2023 by Prep Baseball Report. He was named Class A All-State first-team as a senior and led Jefferson to the state tournament.

Finley Buckner

Position: Infielder

Hometown: Oak Park, California

College: California-Berkeley

2024 college stats: None

Worth noting: His brother, Ian, plays baseball at Harvard. He played for former MLB shortstop Royce Clayton at Oaks Christian.

Joe Richardson

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Grayslake

College: Eastern Illinois

2024 college stats: None

Worth noting: The lefty was a freshman for the Panthers this spring.

Kyle Gibson

Position: Infielder

Hometown: Niles

College: Millikin

2024 college stats: 45 GS, .380, 15 2B, 2 HR, 42 RBI, 44 R

Worth noting: Gibson was D3baseball All-Region first team and ABCA/Rawlings All-Region second team. Helped Big Blue to College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament title.

Tate Foxson

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Venice Beach, Calif.

College: Butler

2024 college stats: 13 games, 1 GS, 0-1, 20.03 ERA, 6 K, 10.1 IP

Worth noting: The 6-foot-4 righty helped Palisades Charter High School to four Western League Conference titles.

Will Ashley

Position: Infielder

Hometown: San Francisco

College: Middlebury

2024 college stats: 6 GP, 2 GS, 7 AB, R

Worth noting: The Panthers won the New England Small College Athletic Conference Tournament title and a program-record 32 games.

Chance Bentley

Position: Catcher

Hometown: Connersville, Indiana

College: Evansville

2024 college stats: None

Worth noting: Rated as the fifth-best catcher in Indiana as a senior by Perfect Game.

Daniel Castro

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Half Moon Bay, California

College: Saint Mary’s

2024 college stats: 5 games, 17.18 ERA, 2 K, 3.2 IP

Worth noting: Transferred to Saint Mary’s from Canada College.

Chris Esquivel

Position: Infielder

Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia

College: Saint Mary’s

2024 college stats: 23 GP, 8 GS, .270, 2 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI

Worth noting: Transferred to Saint Mary’s from San Diego.

Joey Hagen

Position: Outfielder

Hometown: Johnsburg

College: Eastern Illinois

2024 college stats: 9 starts, .250 ba., 3 2B, 12 R, 6 RBI

Worth noting: Hagen is listed as an outfielder on the EIU roster but also made six appearances on the mound. He struck out eight in nine innings and had a 6.00 ERA.

Josh Katz

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Chicago

College: Pennsylvania

2024 college stats: 12 games, 7 GS, 2-4, 7.41 ERA, 40 K, 37.2 IP

Worth noting: Pitched three innings against Cornell to help the Quakers win their second straight Ivy League Tournament title.

Pambos Nicoloudes

Position: Infielder

Hometown: Naperville

College: Illinois-Chicago

2024 college stats: 35 GS, .314 ba., 8 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 20 R

Worth noting: Ranked top five on the team at UIC in batting average and doubles. Had a two-run single against top 20 Indiana State in the Flames’ 5-3 season-ending loss in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Makana Olaso

Position: Catcher

Hometown: Winchester, California

College: Palomar

2024 college stats: 47 G, .351 ba., 20 HR, 3 3B, 16 2B, 52 R, 76 RBI

Worth noting: Olaso hit a walkoff homer in the 10th inning of Palomar’s first Super Regional game. The Comets ended their season in the regional finals. He will play at Hawaii next year.

Jackson Peeler

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Hebron, Indiana

College: Kankakee Community

2024 college stats: 23 games, 1-4, 9 saves, 1.91 ERA, 46 K, 28.1 IP

Worth noting: Peeler helped the Cavalier pitching staff break the school record for strikeouts in a season with 559. The old mark was 530.

Andrew Ressler

Position: Pitcher

Hometown: Huntley

College: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

2024 college stats: 11 games, 12.89 ERA, 12 K, 14.2 IP

Worth noting: Pitched a season-high 3⅓ innings with a season-best five strikeouts May 16 at Morehead State.

Cole Warehime

Position: Outfielder

Hometown: Downers Grove

College: Southeast Missouri State

2024 college stats: 18 starts, .310 ba., 5 HR, 1 2B, 13 R, 20 RBI

Worth noting: Warehime had five hits and drove in nine runs against Eastern Illinois.