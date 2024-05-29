2024 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp roster at a glance

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s home opener is Thursday against the Normal CornBelters. Here’s a look at every player on the team’s opening day roster.
RETURNERS
David Andolina
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Oak Park
College: Lehigh
2024 college stats: 11 appearances, 1-0, 7.71 ERA, 15 K, 16.1 IP
2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 14 games, 11 starts, 2-1, 4.69 ERA, 61 Ks, 55.2 IP
Worth noting: Had five scoreless outings for Lehigh this spring. In high school at Oak Park-River Forest, he played three years of varsity ice hockey, breaking the school record with 122 points (81 goals, 41 assists) as a senior.
Joseph Stagowski
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Schaumburg
College: Rockford
2024 college stats: 40 starts, .336 ba, 9 HR, 1 3B, 9 2B, 40 R, 32 RBI
2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 16 games, .333 ba, 6 2B, 1 HR, 13 RBI, 9 R
Worth noting: Stagowski was team MVP, NACC Player of the Week, and All-NACC honorable mention this spring for the Regents. He hit two home runs against Concordia-Chicago.
Finn O’Meara
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Clarendon Hills
College: DePauw
2024 college stats: 7 games, 5 IP, 25.20 ERA, 8 K
2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 5 games, 3 GS, 2-1, 10.00 ERA, 13 K, 9 IP
Worth noting: Helped Nazareth to baseball state titles in 2022 and 2023 and the football team to a state title in 2022.
Chance Resetich
Position: Infielder
Hometown: Spring Valley
College: Southeast Missouri State
2024 college stats: 24 starts, .242 ba., 5 2B, 1 HR, 16 R, 8 RBI
2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 22 G, .286 ba, 5 2B, 3 HR, 18 R, 9 RBI
Worth noting: Went 1 for 2 and scored two runs to help the Redhawks beat Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title game. Resetich and SEMO will face Arkansas in their NCAA Regional opener.
Jared Herzog
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Ottawa
College: Rockford
2024 college stats: 40 starts, .282 ba, 13 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 32 R, 23 RBI
2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 4 app., 1 GS, 1-2, 2.25 ERA, 14 K, 12 IP
Worth noting: Herzog was All-Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference Second Team and D3baseball.com First-Team All-Region this spring. Normally a pitcher, he played in the infield this season due to injury.
Jake Ferguson
Position: Infielder
Hometown: Mill Valley, Calif.
College: Eastern Illinois
2024 college stats: None
2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 39 G, .263 ba, 5 2B, 22 R, 16 RBI
Worth noting: Transferred to EIU from the College of Marin.
Daniel Strohm
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Geneva
College: Regis
2024 college stats: 9 games, 17.36 ERA, 4 K, 4.2 IP
2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 13 games, 7 GS, 1-3, 1 save, 8.21 ERA, 40 K, 34 IP
Worth noting: Pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts against the Colorado School of Mines on April 13.
Tyler Dorsch
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Phoenix
College: Concordia-Chicago
2024 college stats: 39 starts, .361 ba., 9 HR, 1 3B, 8 2B, 51 R, 36 RBI
2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 44 G, .262 ba, 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 24 R, 17 RBI
Worth noting: Earned First-Team All NACC. He was the team’s lone starter to have a perfect season in the field, making 64 putouts playing primarily right field.
Evan Clark
Position: Pitcher
College: Illinois
2024 college stats: 9 games, 1.23 ERA, 11 K, 7.1 IP
2023 Pistol Shrimp stats: 6 games, 4 GS, 3.95 ERA, 1-0, 20 K, 13.2 IP
Worth noting: Appeared in seven games for the Big Ten champion Fighting Illini after transferring from USC. Appeared in two games in each of his two seasons at USC. Played three years in high school at Fenwick before transferring to IMG Academy.
NEWCOMERS
Anthony Solis
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Beach Park
College: Eastern Illinois
2024 college stats: 16 games, 0-1, 9.12 ERA, 28 K, 24.2 IP
Worth noting: Pitched a season-high four innings and struck out a season-high seven against Northwestern on May 7.
Joseph Martin
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Newark
College: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
2024 college stats: 17 games, 2-0, 3.75 ERA, 28 K, 24 IP
Worth noting: Martin was named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Freshman team. He had a 2.38 ERA in seven conference appearances.
Ryan Niedzwiedz
Position: Infielder
Hometown: North Aurora
College: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
2024 college stats: 56 starts, .296 ba., 11 HR, 2 3B, 10 2B, 51 RBI, 45 R
Worth noting: Niedzwiedz is one of two SIUE players to start every game this season. He led the team in home runs and RBIs. He earned a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference All-Freshman team.
Jeffrey Behrends
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Oswego
College: Northern Colorado
2024 college stats: 9 games, 18.00 ERA, 2 K, 3 IP
Worth noting: Transferred to Northern Colorado from Northeastern Junior College.
Lucas Smith
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Hinsdale
College: Illinois-Chicago
2024 college stats: 2 GP, 6 AB
Worth noting: In high school, he helped Nazareth to back-to-back Class 3A state titles.
Grant Holderfield
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Oak Park
College: Indiana
2024 college stats: 9 games, 1-1, 13.50 ERA, 14 K, 10.2 IP
Worth noting: Holderfield missed the 2023 season with the Hoosiers due to injury. His brother, Griffin, plays at Creighton.
Kolton Floor
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Peru, Indiana
College: Kankakee Community
2024 college stats: 17 games, 11.42 ERA, 13 K, 17.1 IP
Worth noting: Floor was named the Indiana MaxPreps Player of the Year in 2023.
Peyton Burgh
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Arlington Heights
College: North Central
2024 college stats: 18 GP, 15 GS, .213 ba., 2B, 9 R.
Worth noting: Transferred to North Central from Pima College.
Brandon Mahler
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Vernon Hills
College: Concordia-Chicago
2024 college stats: 34 starts, .314 ba., 6 HR, 2 3B, 9 2B, 27 R, 34 RBI
Worth noting: His brother, Jake, also plays for Concordia. Mahler was named Second-Team All-NACC.
Johnny Riva
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Peru
College: IVCC
2024 college stats: 7 games., 29.25 ERA, 8 K, 4 IP
Worth noting: Played basketball at North Central College before transferring to IVCC and switching to baseball.
Taylor Waldron
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Ottawa
College: John A. Logan
2024 college stats: 11 games, 6 GS, 2-1, 3.95 ERA, 38 K, 27.1 IP
Worth noting: Waldron was two-time Ottawa Times Baseball Player of the Year. His father, Brad, was drafted by the Montreal Expos.
Payton Knoll
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Ottawa
College: Kankakee Community
2024 college stats: 3 games, 18.00 ERA, 5 K, 2 IP
Worth noting: Knoll was a two-time Ottawa Times All-Area first-team selection.
Henry Rouch
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Evanston
College: Lafayette
Worth noting: Graduated from Evanston High School this spring. He helped the Wildkits win the Class 4A Evanston Regional.
Kyle Rossy
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Glen Ellyn
College: Central Florida
2024 college stats: None
Worth noting: Played for the Ocean State Waves in the New England Collegiate Baseball League last summer. He pitched in 10 games with eight starts, going 1`02 with a 7.66 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.
Luke Smock
Position: Infielder
Hometown: Monticello, Indiana
College: Wisconsin-Milwaukee
2024 college stats: 10 GP, 2 GS, .118 ba., R
Worth noting: Smock earned two awards at Milwaukee’s Golden Panthers Awards. He earned the Faculty Athletic Representative Award for baseball and the Smartest Panther Award for baseball.
Nick Weaver
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Streamwood
College: Elgin Community
2024 college stats: 50 G, .427 ba., 17 2B, 5 3B, 2 HR, 51 RBI, 59 R,
Worth noting: Weaver was named All-Region 4 first team. He led the region in runners caught stealing (27) and runners caught stealing percentage (.391). He was named All-Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference second team.
Kyler Miritello
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
College: Hawaii
2024 college stats: None
Worth noting: Miritello was ranked as the No. 2 player in South Dakota in 2023 by Prep Baseball Report. He was named Class A All-State first-team as a senior and led Jefferson to the state tournament.
Finley Buckner
Position: Infielder
Hometown: Oak Park, California
College: California-Berkeley
2024 college stats: None
Worth noting: His brother, Ian, plays baseball at Harvard. He played for former MLB shortstop Royce Clayton at Oaks Christian.
Joe Richardson
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Grayslake
College: Eastern Illinois
2024 college stats: None
Worth noting: The lefty was a freshman for the Panthers this spring.
Kyle Gibson
Position: Infielder
Hometown: Niles
College: Millikin
2024 college stats: 45 GS, .380, 15 2B, 2 HR, 42 RBI, 44 R
Worth noting: Gibson was D3baseball All-Region first team and ABCA/Rawlings All-Region second team. Helped Big Blue to College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament title.
Tate Foxson
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Venice Beach, Calif.
College: Butler
2024 college stats: 13 games, 1 GS, 0-1, 20.03 ERA, 6 K, 10.1 IP
Worth noting: The 6-foot-4 righty helped Palisades Charter High School to four Western League Conference titles.
Will Ashley
Position: Infielder
Hometown: San Francisco
College: Middlebury
2024 college stats: 6 GP, 2 GS, 7 AB, R
Worth noting: The Panthers won the New England Small College Athletic Conference Tournament title and a program-record 32 games.
Chance Bentley
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Connersville, Indiana
College: Evansville
2024 college stats: None
Worth noting: Rated as the fifth-best catcher in Indiana as a senior by Perfect Game.
Daniel Castro
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Half Moon Bay, California
College: Saint Mary’s
2024 college stats: 5 games, 17.18 ERA, 2 K, 3.2 IP
Worth noting: Transferred to Saint Mary’s from Canada College.
Chris Esquivel
Position: Infielder
Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia
College: Saint Mary’s
2024 college stats: 23 GP, 8 GS, .270, 2 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI
Worth noting: Transferred to Saint Mary’s from San Diego.
Joey Hagen
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Johnsburg
College: Eastern Illinois
2024 college stats: 9 starts, .250 ba., 3 2B, 12 R, 6 RBI
Worth noting: Hagen is listed as an outfielder on the EIU roster but also made six appearances on the mound. He struck out eight in nine innings and had a 6.00 ERA.
Josh Katz
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Chicago
College: Pennsylvania
2024 college stats: 12 games, 7 GS, 2-4, 7.41 ERA, 40 K, 37.2 IP
Worth noting: Pitched three innings against Cornell to help the Quakers win their second straight Ivy League Tournament title.
Pambos Nicoloudes
Position: Infielder
Hometown: Naperville
College: Illinois-Chicago
2024 college stats: 35 GS, .314 ba., 8 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 20 R
Worth noting: Ranked top five on the team at UIC in batting average and doubles. Had a two-run single against top 20 Indiana State in the Flames’ 5-3 season-ending loss in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Makana Olaso
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Winchester, California
College: Palomar
2024 college stats: 47 G, .351 ba., 20 HR, 3 3B, 16 2B, 52 R, 76 RBI
Worth noting: Olaso hit a walkoff homer in the 10th inning of Palomar’s first Super Regional game. The Comets ended their season in the regional finals. He will play at Hawaii next year.
Jackson Peeler
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Hebron, Indiana
College: Kankakee Community
2024 college stats: 23 games, 1-4, 9 saves, 1.91 ERA, 46 K, 28.1 IP
Worth noting: Peeler helped the Cavalier pitching staff break the school record for strikeouts in a season with 559. The old mark was 530.
Andrew Ressler
Position: Pitcher
Hometown: Huntley
College: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
2024 college stats: 11 games, 12.89 ERA, 12 K, 14.2 IP
Worth noting: Pitched a season-high 3⅓ innings with a season-best five strikeouts May 16 at Morehead State.
Cole Warehime
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Downers Grove
College: Southeast Missouri State
2024 college stats: 18 starts, .310 ba., 5 HR, 1 2B, 13 R, 20 RBI
Worth noting: Warehime had five hits and drove in nine runs against Eastern Illinois.