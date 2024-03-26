Baseball: Chance Resetich to return to Pistol Shrimp

Spring Valley’s Chance Resetich will return to play for the Illinois Valey Pistol Shrimp baseball team again this summer in Peru, the club announced.

He batted .286 with three homers, nine RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 22 games for the Pistol Shrimp last year.

The Hall grad is a senior outfielder for Southwest Missouri State. He has played in 21 games with 20 starts for the Redhawks (12-13) this spring, batting .240 with one home run. He hit .352 last year with five home runs and 29 RBIs.

Resetich was a junior member of Hall’s 2018 Class 2A State champions, batting .299 with 20 RBIs in 23 games.

He played two years at Black Hawk College before transferring to Southwest Missouri State.

In his profile, Resetich said his “secret talent” is juggling.