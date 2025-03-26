Guest view: We’re left to wonder: Is the Real ID ‘deadline’ real?

Commitments – romantic or regulatory – are hard to come by these days. Just ask the Department of Homeland Security, which is charged with overseeing our nation’s Real ID program.

For years, the federal agency has been talking about Real ID enforcement. Like an unrequited love, they’ve made us promises and set deadlines only to disappoint with well-worn excuses. We made the reservations and ordered the flowers, but then they stood us up.

You’ve heard all the excuses before, but more often on dating apps or in Taylor Swift lyrics than in official government memos. “We’re not ready,” “let’s not rush it,” “we just need more time,” and of course … the “stress of the pandemic” just made everything – well – a struggle.

It’s no wonder Americans are asking themselves – is this serious or should we just call it off? For DHS, the phrase, ’it’s not you, it’s me’ has never rung more true.

But after all the delays, blame shifting and postponements, DHS has crept back into our lives yet again, telling us that the Real ID deadline is officially … real.

In less than two months, Americans who travel will need a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID to board a domestic aircraft. Or so they say. We’re still left wondering if this commitment will get a “soft launch.”

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005. It was one of the many security initiatives developed in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. But it wasn’t until five years ago that many states began issuing them just before the pandemic put the brakes on the 2020 deadline. Slow compliance led to another delay, which kicked the latest deadline to May 7.

So why should we believe them this go around?

Well, the federal government published a “final rule” in January, rejecting the option for another extension and requiring the federal regulation to finally take effect.

Sounds official. But having been burned all those times, we know better. With DHS, there’s always a catch. You see, the Transportation Security Administration has established what it calls a “phased enforcement approach” for applying the long-awaited regulation that allows implementing the requirements over a two-year period, culminating with full enforcement by May 5 – 2027! That could allow travelers who don’t have Real IDs to board flights with a warning notice.

TSA is careful not to call this another deadline extension, but rather a “mechanism” to manage its implementation effectively. If you’re shaking your head – trust me – you’re not alone.

Like that romantic interest who can’t commit, DHS knows us all too well. They enjoy the benefits without full responsibility, and the American public is essentially left waiting at the altar.

That’s a red flag, given that we’ve experienced an uptick in Real ID appointments and walk-ins at our DMV facilities that will surely increase closer to May 7.

To meet this unprecedented demand, we’ve added more than 2,500 daily appointments at our DMVs, opened a Real ID Supercenter in the Loop and launched Real ID Saturdays, which include expanded hours and the opening of more DMVs during weekends. Thankfully, our employees have stepped up as the federal regulations have created confusion and frustration among people wanting a Real ID.

Because this is a federal issue, the relationship with DHS is a one-way street. We’re powerless to set boundaries and prioritize ourselves.

And in the absence of commitment or clarification from the federal authorities regarding the rollout of their program, we’re stuck in a “will they, won’t they” situation where we hope for the best, but are forced to prepare for the worst.

At the Secretary of State’s office, we’re monitoring this unprecedented demand on an hourly basis and nimbly adjusting operations to accommodate our customers and provide them with the best service possible. Meanwhile, federal authorities could easily clarify their intentions to mitigate any more confusion or chaos to come.

We’ve asked federal authorities for this simple – but necessary – clarity to ease this demand, but like all disinterested partners with commitment fears – they’re short on specifics and only give vague replies.

We’re just left to wonder.

• Alexi Giannoulias is the Illinois Secretary of State.