Write Team: Here’s an important, life-saving tip

“Never put babies to sleep on their tummies.”

Read that sentence again.

This may be the most important, life-saving sentence you have ever read.

Yes, life-saving. The number one leading cause of death of babies ages 1 month to 1 year of age in the United States is SIDS: Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. It occurs during sleep, mostly among babies who are placed on their tummies, face down on soft surfaces, such as adult beds, puffy quilts, cushions or pillows.

The exact reasons are unknown. Some studies have shown sleeping face down is associated with decreased arousal, overheating and suffocation. Stomach sleeping also may increase the risk of increased buildup of carbon dioxide. Maternal smoking during pregnancy, little prenatal care and low birth weight also may be factors. Even with research, there are many unanswered questions.

The number of cases of SIDS decreased by more than 50% after pediatricians promoted the “Back to Sleep” and “Safe to Sleep” campaigns. Place babies on their backs in cribs with a firm, flat mattress. Do not use bumper pads, loose blankets or stuffed animals in the crib. Keep the room cool with an oscillating fan. Giving the baby a pacifier may also help them wake up if they have trouble breathing. Tummy time while the baby is awake helps strengthen motor development.

October is SIDS Awareness Month. Each year in the United States, about 2,300 babies die unexpectedly while sleeping. Boys are more susceptible.

In my family, our first grandchild died from SIDS. Hunter was 5 months old, strong and healthy, the light of our lives when he passed away after a sitter placed him face down for a nap on an adult bed covered by a bedspread. That was 16 years ago.

I have been asked why I still write and talk about Hunter and SIDS. Our love continues and the best way to honor him is to help others. Babies are still dying. If we share scientific knowledge to educate families and caregivers, there’s a better chance of survival. When I hear about a family losing their baby to SIDS, my heart hurts for them. They are now on an indescribable and devastating journey.

There is no diagnostic test for SIDS prevention. But research continues and someday, a breakthrough will be found that can lead to the elimination of this syndrome. Donations can be made to the American SIDS Institute at 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL 34110. There also are other groups who provide support and assistance.

Until that breakthrough happens, our best hope for preventing SIDS is to reach out and share the latest information with everyone who has any contact with babies.

“Never put babies to sleep on their tummies.”

If reading this upsets you, that means you care enough to want change. Innocent babies are depending upon us to do what is safest for them. We owe them nothing less than our best protection, guidance, education and love.

Please, please tell everyone you know that babies must sleep on their backs.

You might save a life.

Karen Roth is a semiretired librarian/educator living in Ottawa. She can be reached at newsroom@shawmedia.com.