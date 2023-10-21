October 21, 2023
Bureau County Property Transfers: Aug. 16-31, 2023

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Aug. 16, 2023

Phyllis Hayes to Premier Construction & Consulting LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $90,000.

David and Elaine Caldwell to Gerald and Karen Kling, joint tenancy deed, Lot 13 in Philbrook & Pomeroy Subdivision in Princeton, $53,000.

Fisch Real Estate LLC to Casey’s Retail Company, warranty deed, Lot 70 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut and Lot 2 in Railroad Addition in Walnut, $25,000.

Station 92 LLC to Casey’s Retail Company, warranty deed, part of Lot 27 in Walnut, $2,245,000.

Aug. 17, 2023

Matson’s Corners Farm LLC to Oliver Davis, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Dover Township, $278,000.

Aug. 18, 2023

Julie Brown to Brush Creek Investments LLC, warranty deed, Lot 76 and part of Lot 77 in Buda, $50,000.

Aug. 21, 2023

Jacquelyn Wade to Cherideth Benton, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Seibel’s Addition in Manlius, $107,500.

John Anson to Eliseo Garcia III and Sasithorn Garcia, warranty deed, Lot 9 and part of Lot 8 in Campbell’s Addition in Princeton, $17,000.

136 West Main LLC to Andrea and Kevin Platt, warranty deed, part of Lot 123 in Tiskilwa, $12,500.

Aug. 22, 2023

Ravi Inc. to Shree Akshar Hospitality Inc., warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Princeton Township and part of Section 5 in Princeton Township, $1,140,000.

Patricia Coffey and Travis Wicks to Megan Balensiefen and Brian Couch, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 41 and part of Lot 7 in Block 41 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $20,000.

Walnut Main Street Revitalization to AFVET76 LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Walnut, $7,500.

Cody Coleman to Jacob and Lindsay Eden, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Rakestraw’s Addition in Mineral, $133,500.

Aug. 23, 2023

Wayne Norden to William Norden, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 14 in Ohio, $35,000.

Joseph Allen (tr), Charles Allen Trust, Joseph Allen Trust, Joseph Allen, Laura Tanner (tr), Laura Tanner Trust and Laura Tanner to Amy and David Bickett, warranty deed, Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Poppen’s Addition #2 in Princeton, $99,900.

Aug. 24, 2023

James Bernardi, John Bernardi, Lisa Cooper, Kathleen Kaufmann and Susan Lucas to Grace and Michael Zeno, warranty deed, Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 53 in Ladd, $192,000.

Jason Ohda to Cody Coleman, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Wolfe Addition in Walnut, $250,000.

Daniel and Maria Larios to Margaret and Rafael Gonzalez, warranty deed, part of Lot 64 and part of Lot 65 in DePue, $110,000.

Son Saechoa to Sergio Mandujano, warranty deed, part of Lot 11, part of Lot 12, part of Lot 13 and part of Lot 14 in Block 3 in Keim’s Third Subdivision in DePue, $69,000.

Ian Lenihan, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed and United Community Bank to Rock River Housing Trust, sheriff deed, Lot 12 in Block 16 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $29,041.

Aug. 25, 2023

John Lebro to Andrew Johnson, warranty deed, parts of Lot 6 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $120,000.

Donald and Kimberly Finley to Angela and Shaun Bullington, warranty deed, Lots 19 and 20 in Block 8 in West Addition in Princeton, $105,000.

Audrey Bleck, Amelia Freihoefer (decd) and Bernard Freihoefer (decd) to Diego Maldonado and Vanessa Rosales, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Selby Township, $145,500.

Aug. 28, 2023

John McDonald (ex) to John McDonald, executor deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 28 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $160,000.

Christine and David Jensen to Artemio Gomez Barrera and Maricela Ferrer Ferrer, warranty deed, Lots 3 and 4 in Block 119 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $37,500.

Anjanette Holler and Courtney Whitfield to Antonio Cabrera Bonilla, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 6 in Dover, $16,000.

Aug. 30, 2023

Patricia Cabeen Self-Declaration of Trust, Thomas Cabeen Self-Declaration of Trust, Jaye Cabeen (tr) and Moody Bible Institute, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 23 in Dover Township, $325,000.

Aug. 31, 2023

Fannie Mae and Servicelink LLC (AIF) to Christy Quait-Ohlson, Jeffrey Ohlson and Zachary Quait-Ohlson, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 120 in Princeton, $69,900.

St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley to Leonard and Leslie Kuzmicki, warranty deed, Lots 12 and 13 in Block 85 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $150,000.

Pamela McKane to Thomas Mills, warranty deed, Lot 4 and part of Lot 3 in Block 58 in Ladd, $103,500.

Kathleen Ford to Crystal Lilley, warranty deed, Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Campbell’s Addition in Princeton, $150,000.

John Schaefer to Kyle and Rachel Richardson, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 12 in Indiantown Township, $90,000.

Kenneth Fisher and Kelly Johnson to John Blair, warranty deed, parts of Lot 116 in Tiskilwa, $97,500.

Roy Blair to Amy and James Hollis, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 39 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $45,000.

Michael Bowman to David Korzon, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 14 in Sheffield, $95,000.

Janice Heaton to Elizabeth Heaton, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $183,200.