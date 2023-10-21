Bureau County Property Transfers: Aug. 16-31, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Aug. 16, 2023
Phyllis Hayes to Premier Construction & Consulting LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Mineral Township, $90,000.
David and Elaine Caldwell to Gerald and Karen Kling, joint tenancy deed, Lot 13 in Philbrook & Pomeroy Subdivision in Princeton, $53,000.
Fisch Real Estate LLC to Casey’s Retail Company, warranty deed, Lot 70 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut and Lot 2 in Railroad Addition in Walnut, $25,000.
Station 92 LLC to Casey’s Retail Company, warranty deed, part of Lot 27 in Walnut, $2,245,000.
Aug. 17, 2023
Matson’s Corners Farm LLC to Oliver Davis, warranty deed, part of Section 8 in Dover Township, $278,000.
Aug. 18, 2023
Julie Brown to Brush Creek Investments LLC, warranty deed, Lot 76 and part of Lot 77 in Buda, $50,000.
Aug. 21, 2023
Jacquelyn Wade to Cherideth Benton, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Seibel’s Addition in Manlius, $107,500.
John Anson to Eliseo Garcia III and Sasithorn Garcia, warranty deed, Lot 9 and part of Lot 8 in Campbell’s Addition in Princeton, $17,000.
136 West Main LLC to Andrea and Kevin Platt, warranty deed, part of Lot 123 in Tiskilwa, $12,500.
Aug. 22, 2023
Ravi Inc. to Shree Akshar Hospitality Inc., warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Princeton Township and part of Section 5 in Princeton Township, $1,140,000.
Patricia Coffey and Travis Wicks to Megan Balensiefen and Brian Couch, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 41 and part of Lot 7 in Block 41 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $20,000.
Walnut Main Street Revitalization to AFVET76 LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Walnut, $7,500.
Cody Coleman to Jacob and Lindsay Eden, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Rakestraw’s Addition in Mineral, $133,500.
Aug. 23, 2023
Wayne Norden to William Norden, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 14 in Ohio, $35,000.
Joseph Allen (tr), Charles Allen Trust, Joseph Allen Trust, Joseph Allen, Laura Tanner (tr), Laura Tanner Trust and Laura Tanner to Amy and David Bickett, warranty deed, Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Poppen’s Addition #2 in Princeton, $99,900.
Aug. 24, 2023
James Bernardi, John Bernardi, Lisa Cooper, Kathleen Kaufmann and Susan Lucas to Grace and Michael Zeno, warranty deed, Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 53 in Ladd, $192,000.
Jason Ohda to Cody Coleman, warranty deed, Lots 8 and 9 in Wolfe Addition in Walnut, $250,000.
Daniel and Maria Larios to Margaret and Rafael Gonzalez, warranty deed, part of Lot 64 and part of Lot 65 in DePue, $110,000.
Son Saechoa to Sergio Mandujano, warranty deed, part of Lot 11, part of Lot 12, part of Lot 13 and part of Lot 14 in Block 3 in Keim’s Third Subdivision in DePue, $69,000.
Ian Lenihan, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed and United Community Bank to Rock River Housing Trust, sheriff deed, Lot 12 in Block 16 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $29,041.
Aug. 25, 2023
John Lebro to Andrew Johnson, warranty deed, parts of Lot 6 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $120,000.
Donald and Kimberly Finley to Angela and Shaun Bullington, warranty deed, Lots 19 and 20 in Block 8 in West Addition in Princeton, $105,000.
Audrey Bleck, Amelia Freihoefer (decd) and Bernard Freihoefer (decd) to Diego Maldonado and Vanessa Rosales, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Selby Township, $145,500.
Aug. 28, 2023
John McDonald (ex) to John McDonald, executor deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 28 in Myrick’s Second Addition in Cherry, $160,000.
Christine and David Jensen to Artemio Gomez Barrera and Maricela Ferrer Ferrer, warranty deed, Lots 3 and 4 in Block 119 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $37,500.
Anjanette Holler and Courtney Whitfield to Antonio Cabrera Bonilla, warranty deed, Lots 9 and 10 in Block 6 in Dover, $16,000.
Aug. 30, 2023
Patricia Cabeen Self-Declaration of Trust, Thomas Cabeen Self-Declaration of Trust, Jaye Cabeen (tr) and Moody Bible Institute, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 23 in Dover Township, $325,000.
Aug. 31, 2023
Fannie Mae and Servicelink LLC (AIF) to Christy Quait-Ohlson, Jeffrey Ohlson and Zachary Quait-Ohlson, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Waller’s Subdivision of Lot 120 in Princeton, $69,900.
St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley to Leonard and Leslie Kuzmicki, warranty deed, Lots 12 and 13 in Block 85 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $150,000.
Pamela McKane to Thomas Mills, warranty deed, Lot 4 and part of Lot 3 in Block 58 in Ladd, $103,500.
Kathleen Ford to Crystal Lilley, warranty deed, Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Campbell’s Addition in Princeton, $150,000.
John Schaefer to Kyle and Rachel Richardson, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 12 in Indiantown Township, $90,000.
Kenneth Fisher and Kelly Johnson to John Blair, warranty deed, parts of Lot 116 in Tiskilwa, $97,500.
Roy Blair to Amy and James Hollis, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 39 in Second South Addition in Sheffield, $45,000.
Michael Bowman to David Korzon, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in Block 14 in Sheffield, $95,000.
Janice Heaton to Elizabeth Heaton, warranty deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $183,200.