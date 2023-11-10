November 10, 2023
Logan Junior High announces 1st Quarter Citizenship Award winners

By Shaw Local News Network
Logan Junior High School has announced its 1st Quarter Citizenship Award recipients for the 2023-24 school year.

Citizenship ideals at LJHS emphasize both curriculum and extracurricular activities. Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership, willingness to serve and mental and physical courage are all guidelines in selecting.

The 1st quarter recipients are fifth graders Alexis Watson, Tucker Cain, Eli Cochran, Kara Otley and Calin Yelverton; sixth graders Jenna Petersen and Ethan Meyer, seventh graders Reuel Pattar and Emma Dye and eighth graders Melanie Zimmerman and Deacon Gutshall.