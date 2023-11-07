Tiskilwa Historical Society to hold Quilts of Valor program and presentation Nov. 13

The Tiskilwa Historical Society will host Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor Group Teader Terry Johnson of Princeton for a program and presentation at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the Museum on Main, located at 110 E. Main St.

Johnson will share her passion for the organization’s goals and its accomplishments in honoring veterans. The program will include a quilt presentation to local veterans.

During the evening, the Tiskilwa Historical Society will also salute veterans in attendance with a small keepsake.

The Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor group honors local veterans by awarding them healing quilts. The group is part of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which has given over 300,000 quilts though more than 600 affiliate groups.

Monthly programs at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main are always open to the public and free. After Johnson’s presentation, visitors are invited to view galleries one and two while enjoying refreshments and conversation.