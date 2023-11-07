Princeton to demolition deteriorated Euclid Avenue house

At Monday’s meeting, the Princeton City Council continued its discussion regarding potential action on a piece of real estate that was acquired at 717 N. Euclid Ave. The lot currently holds a vacant, deteriorated house on the lot.

The city estimated that the total cost of safe demolition of the home, including asbestos removal in the basement, would cost the city between $22,000 and $25,000. The property at about 7,200 square feet has been appraised at a value of $16,000.

Mayor Ray Mabry said that he believed the city should put the home and lot up for sale as is for a set period of time in order to have interested potential buyers submit proposals to the city before a final decision is made.

“Would the council consider 45 days to market the home with a realtor,” Mabry said. “If that doesn’t work and we don’t feel comfortable with a buyer, then we can go ahead and demolish the home and work on plan B.”

Council member Jerry Neumann reiterated his concerns from the previous meeting, stating that he would have concerns with a landlord buying up the home, leaving it in disarray and the city being right back where it has been for more than 15 years with the property.

“The residents that live on North Euclid have spent 18 years watching this building fall apart and get to the point where it is today,” Neumann said. “In years past the city has always stepped up and solved the problems for the residents and for the community. I don’t see why this should be any different.”

Neumann said that he would like the city to handle the demolition of the building before recouping some of the cost in the sale of the property.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” Neumann said. “It’s what cities do. We’ve always done it and it is an expense.”

Council member Hector Gomez agreed with Neumann saying that the city needed to look toward the future with a issues such as this.

“In the future we can say, ‘Okay, we did this and we have a safer community from all of the issues that the property has caused,’” Gomez said. “In my opinion it’s better to demolish it before we sell the lot.”

Council member Martin Makransky echoed Neumann and Gomez’s opinions.

“I don’t think that waiting 45 days, 90 days, 6 months or a year would help find someone to come along and take on this project,” Makransky said.

Mabry stated that the city will move forward with the plan of demolishing the building located on the property before opening the lot up for sale to interested buyers.