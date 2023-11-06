Bureau Valley Elementary and Junior High receives exemplary designation from ISBE

Bureau Valley Elementary and Junior High has received an exemplary designation from the Illinois State Board of Education on its annual Illinois Report Card for the 2022-2023 school year.

The report cards contains school performance data and an annual summative designation for each public school in the state of Illinois.

The exemplary rating means that the school is one of the top 10% performing schools in the state. This report card marks the first time Bureau Valley’s has received this rating that it shares with one other school in Bureau County.

“We are immensely proud of our Bureau Valley staff members and are grateful for all the support of parents, guardians and our BV community who support us in our pursuit of excellence,” Principal Julie Platz said.