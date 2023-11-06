Bureau County Historical Society announces formation of new not-for-profit

The Bureau County Historical Society has announced the formation of a new not-for-profit organization, the Bureau County History Center.

“We are planning for the future,” Board President Jim Dunn said. “Many Bureau County residents don’t know that we have a three-building campus: the Clark Norris Museum, the Newell Bryant Museum and the Sash Stalter Matson Building.”

“This new organization will be operated as a public charity and provide more financial benefits to our donors.”

The decision to start the non-for-profit was months in the making at Executive Director Lex Poppens said that the process has been ongoing for over a year.

“We learned from donors that the private foundation model was not as beneficial as a public charity,” Poppens said. “Both are 501(c)3 non-profit organizations but the benefits for the latter are nearly double.”

“Although we will be operating with two boards, the mission is the same; to educate the public on the history of Bureau County and the surrounding area through the collection, preservation, interpretation and exhibit of artifacts and related materials.”

Planning for 2024 is complete and the organization will be announcing its full schedule at the annual meeting set for Nov. 16.

The new year will include three new exhibits and a full slate of events and speakers.

“As we move into 2024, we are making plans to reunite the former library, the Sash Stalter Matson Building, with our county community,” Poppens said. “It is an iconic building and an important part of our campus.”