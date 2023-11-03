American Red Cross to hold blood drive Nov. 30 in Princeton

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Allegion-LCN, located at 1224 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The American Red Cross urges blood and platelet donors to make and keep donation appointments to help hospitals restock blood products for patients ahead of the holiday season.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets to help recover from a shortfall in donations throughout late summer and fall.

To schedule an appointment to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

All who give blood from Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of “Elf” themed Red Cross socks, while supplies last. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Elf for more details.