November 01, 2023
Princeton to host Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band, The Christmas Wizards, Dec. 15

Event will be filled with lights, music and holiday spirit

By Shaw Local News Network
Princeton Tourism has announced that it will be hosting “A Night of Trans-Siberian Orchestra with The Christmas Wizards” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, at the Sally SKinner Council Auditorium at Princeton High School, located at 103 S. Euclid Ave.

During the event, The Christmas Wizards will be paying tribute to the legendary Trans-Siberian Orchestra with a show that will be filled with lights, music and holiday spirit.

This event is open to all ages and tickets are available now and can be bought at www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-wizards-a-tribute-to-trans-siberian-orchestra-tickets-704830857067.

For questions or for more information, contact tourism@princeton-il.com or call 815-875-2631 ex. 1014.