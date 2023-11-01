Princeton to host Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band, The Christmas Wizards, Dec. 15

Princeton Tourism has announced that it will be hosting “A Night of Trans-Siberian Orchestra with The Christmas Wizards” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, at the Sally SKinner Council Auditorium at Princeton High School, located at 103 S. Euclid Ave.

During the event, The Christmas Wizards will be paying tribute to the legendary Trans-Siberian Orchestra with a show that will be filled with lights, music and holiday spirit.

This event is open to all ages and tickets are available now and can be bought at www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-wizards-a-tribute-to-trans-siberian-orchestra-tickets-704830857067.

For questions or for more information, contact tourism@princeton-il.com or call 815-875-2631 ex. 1014.