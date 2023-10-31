Second Story Teen Center holds 2024 calendar fundraiser for new building project

Second Story Teen Center in Princeton is currently selling 2024 calendars with funds going toward its new building project. The calendars are available for $10 each and feature photos of the organization’s members and activities.

Calendars are available at Johnson’s Carpet at 1033 N. Main St., Central Bank at 317 S. Main St. and at the Christkindl Market which will be held from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Open Prairie Church, 25 E. Marion St.

Calendars will be available until supplies run out.