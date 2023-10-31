October 31, 2023
Second Story Teen Center holds 2024 calendar fundraiser for new building project

Calendars are $10 each

By Shaw Local News Network
Volunteers and community members mingle near the future home of the Second Story Teen Center will be built at the intersection of Crown Street and South Main Street on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Princeton.

Second Story Teen Center in Princeton is currently selling 2024 calendars with funds going toward its new building project. The calendars are available for $10 each and feature photos of the organization’s members and activities. (Scott Anderson)

Calendars are available at Johnson’s Carpet at 1033 N. Main St., Central Bank at 317 S. Main St. and at the Christkindl Market which will be held from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Open Prairie Church, 25 E. Marion St.

Calendars will be available until supplies run out.