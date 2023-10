The Interact Club at Princeton High School will hold a Veterans Day Breakfast at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 in the cafeteria of the school located at 103 S. Euclid Ave. Participants are asked to enter near the flagpole.

For questions about the event, contact Candice Fetzer at candice.fetzer@phs-il.org or call the school at 815-875-3308.