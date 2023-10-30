Reward offered for information leading to return of stolen sound equipment

Bureau/Putnam County Crime Stoppers has offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the return of sound equipment that was stolen from Gary Swanson’s shop in Princeton during the overnight hours of Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

In the time since the equipment was taken, the van and trailer have since been located. Officials are still looking to recover the sound stolen sound equipment that was in the trailer.

When last seen, the stolen equipment was marked with GES. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-939-6929 and their identity will remain anonymous.