October 30, 2023
Putnam County Churches to hold Union Thanksgiving Service Nov. 19

Service will be held at 6 p.m. at 103 Church St. in Granville

By Shaw Local News Network
The Putnam County Food Pantry is located in the basement of the Granville United Church of Christ.

The churches of Putnam County are joining together for a Union Thanksgiving Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Granville UCC, 103 Church St. Chaplain Kent from the County Line Lutheran Church will preach.

The churches of Putnam County include Granville UCC, Sacred Heart, St. Patrick, Hennepin United Methodist, McNabb United Methodist, McNabb Emmaus Lutheran, Magnolia United Methodist and County Line Lutheran.

The offering for the service will be a canned good or cash donation for the food pantry. A fellowship hour will follow the service. All are welcome to attend.