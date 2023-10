Princeton Boy Scout Troop 6368 is selling Texas navel oranges and grapefruit as a fundraiser through Nov. 17.

The cost of the fruit is $30 for a 20-pound box of oranges or grapefruit. A 20-pound combo box of oranges and grapefruit also is available for $30.

Fruit can be ordered by calling Jeremy Whitfield at 815-866-7966 or Linnea Campbell at 815-875-1635.

The ordered fruit will arrive in late December. Recipients will be notified of the pickup date, time and location.