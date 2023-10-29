IVCC to offer classes on healthful breathing techniques starting Nov. 6

IVCC will offer a series of classes focussing on teaching healthful breathing techniques starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 at Nell’s Woodland, located at 2000 Alexis Ave. in Ottawa.

Breathing for life is offered through IVCC’s Continuing Education Center and will be provided by Instructor Dan Retoff.

Participants in the class should wear comfortable, loose clothing, athletic shoes and bring a blanket and pillow to use.

To register for the course, call 815-224-0427 or visit https://www.ivcc.edu/enroll. The fee for the course is $39 and the Class ID is 11710.

For other classes, you can view the fall catalog at https://www.ivcc.edu/communityeducation/Fall2023Catalog.pdf.