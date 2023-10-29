October 29, 2023
Chamber of Commerce and Dementia Friendly Princeton to hold morning mingle Nov. 7

Event will be held at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St. in Princeton

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Dementia Friendly Princeton will hold a Morning Mingle event at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the Prouty Building, located at 435 S. Main St. in Princeton.

This educational event will teach participants to have an increased awareness and understanding to better support those living with dementia. Organizations can also learn about earning the “Dementia Friendly” title.

Breakfast will be provided by the Second Story Teen Center and the event is sponsored by the Princeton Police Department, Bureau County Senior Citizens Association and Dementia Friendly America.

For more information visit princetonchamber-il.com.