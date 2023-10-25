Photo: Taylor’s Way lights up local homes for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Taylor’s Way participated by lighting up local homes in attempts to raise awareness in and around Princeton and Bureau County.

For more information on local support for breast cancer survivors, families and caregivers locally, contact the Pink Ribbon Club of the Illinois Valley at 815-228-9939 or 815pinkribbonclub@gmail.com.

Taylor’s Way is a business, located in Princeton, that provides lawn care, tree and shrub care and pest control in its service area. The business also regularly provides Christmas and Holiday lighting services.

For information on Taylor’s Way, call 815-915-4165.