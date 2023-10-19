Princeton awards $449,860 electric building bid to Key Builders Construction Inc.

On Monday, Princeton City Council unanimously awarded at $449,860 bid to Key Builders Construction Inc. to construct an electric generation storage building.

The city held a public bid opening on Sept. 21 after making cost-saving adjustments on the project during its first bid process. The city received a total of five bids from companies located in Atkinson, Rock Island, Washington, Oregon and Princeton’s Key Builders Construction Inc.

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said that while Key Builders’ bid didn’t come in as the absolutely lowest, the city’s update purchase manual allows for the council to elect to give preference to local companies.

This, along with Key Builders’ proposed timeline, were key factors in the council’s decision to move forward with the bid.

“We kind of went back and forth and we felt comfortable make a decision, based on how close the bids were, to stick with the local company on this,” Wittenauer said.