Princeton DAR Chapter benefits Freedom House through annual Day of Service

The Princeton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual Day of Service on Oct. 11, in honor of the 133rd birthday of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Each year the chapter chooses an organization to receive service. This year’s recipient was Freedom House, in honor of Nedda Simon, founder of Freedom House and a chapter member.

Previously selected organizations have including the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, Second Story Teen Center Pantry and more.

Any woman with direct lineal descent from a Revolutionary Patriot is eligible for membership in the DAR. For more information, visit www.dar.org/membership.