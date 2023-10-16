October 16, 2023
PHS Music Boosters to hold Tanners Orchard donut fundraiser through Nov. 1

By Shaw Local News Network
The Princeton High School Music Boosters are holding a Tanners Orchard apple cider donut fundraiser through Nov. 1. Profits from the sale will benefit the band and choir programs at Princeton High School.

Donuts are sold by the dozen at a cost of $15.

Payment is due at the time of the order and checks can be written to PHS Music Boosters. Order pickup will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Princeton High School.

To place an order, vist the PHS Music Booster Facebook page or call Victoria at 815-303-7969 or Jeremy at 815-866-7966.