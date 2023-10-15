American Red Cross to hold blood drive Nov. 7 in Walnut

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Walnut Community Building, located at 141 Main St.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage after fewer donors than needed gave blood over the summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.

Thousands of addition donations are currently needed to replenish the Red Cross blood supply.

To schedule an appointment to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.