Princeton Public Library announces program schedule for Oct. 14-31

The Princeton Public Library announced its program schedule for Oct. 14 through Oct. 31. These programs are free and all are welcome to attend. Programs will be at 698 E. Peru St. in Princeton.

• The Princeton Public Library will have a supply of safety lenses available to view the solar eclipse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Eclipse enthusiast, Gerri Woodlief, will be at the Princeton Public Library to help library patrons safely view the partial solar eclipse.

• Illinois Libraries Present: Food, Family, and Folktales, a Conversation with Grace Lin will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Newbery and Caldecott honoree and New York Times bestselling author Grace Lin will hold a conversation about her journey to become an award-winning author and illustrator and speak about her latest middle grade book, Chinese Menu: The History, Myths, and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods. To register for this Zoom event, visit princetonpl.org.

• The Friends of the Library will host an appreciation social/reception in honor of Friends of the Library Week from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. The library will provide refreshments and visitors can speak with fellow Friends to learn the ways the volunteers assist in keeping the library an asset to the community.

• Princeton Public Library will present; “A Poisoner’s Afternoon Tea” with Dr. Neil Bradbury at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. “A Poisoner’s Afternoon Tea” will include a combination of science, true crime and murder mystery.

• The Central Illinois Ghost Hunters Paranormal Investigation Group will be at the Princeton Public Library at noon on Saturday, Oct. 28, to explain and demonstrate their gear, talk about how they ghost hunt and tell some of their ghost hunting stories. CIGH is based out of Peoria and has explored famous properties, including the Cambre House and Farm.

For information, contact help@princetonpl.org or 815-875-1331.