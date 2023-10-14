American Red Cross to host blood drive Oct. 31 in DePue

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at DePue High School, 204 Pleasant St.

The Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage after fewer donors than needed gave blood over the summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.

Thousands of additional donations currently are needed to replenish the Red Cross blood supply.

To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.