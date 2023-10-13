Sheffield Historical Society to host Jail and Bail fundraising event Oct. 14

The Sheffield Historical Society and Museum will host a Jail and Bail event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 in the lower level of the old village hall, located at 259 S. Main St.

For the fundraising event, two of Sheffield’s citizens have agreed to be “jailed” as friends may come and visit the “inmates,” see the judge and provide “bail money” to help the incarcerated go free.

Photos of the first Sheffield jail from the mid-1800′s and former law enforcement personnel will be on display.

Kids can participate by wearing “prisoner” costumes and having a photo op in the old steel cells. Parlor Coffee and Cream will also be on hand with speciality drinks for purchase.

Moving forward, guests may request to view the jail by visiting the museum during staffed hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The museum is located at 525 South Washington St. in Sheffield.