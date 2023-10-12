Freedom House awarded $15,000 by Community Foundation of Central Illinois

Freedom House has been award $15,000 by the Community Foundation of Central Illinois to help fund the Freedom House Child and Teen Counseling program.

“This generous support for our youth counseling program is critical to our ability to provide this service free of charge to child victims and witnesses of domestic and secual violence,” Executive Director Michael Zerneck said.

Since 1983, Freedom House has provided a secure haven for victims of domestic and sexual violence in Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.

The organization offers free emergency shelter, legal advocacy, medical advocacy, counseling and prevention education with funding from government grants and community donations.

Headquartered in Princeton, Freedom House has satellite offices in Geneseo, Kewanee, Cambridge and Lacon.